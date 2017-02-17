

CTV Ottawa





Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Courtney Scott was last seen on Tuesday evening near Old Montreal Road.

Police describe her as a 5-foot-4 Inuit girl, 120 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair with highlights and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-230-6211.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.