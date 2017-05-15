

Ottawa Police are searching for a suspicious man accused of grabbing a young girl in Barrhaven.

A letter was sent home last week to parents about a man wearing coveralls and a reflective vest near Mary Honeywell School.

Police released more information on Monday, saying a suspect grabbed a young girl on a public path around 10:30 Thursday morning and dragged her a short distance before she broke free.

Investigators say the suspect was approaching children with a golden retreiver, asking if the dog belongs to them.

He's described as white and 5-foot-10, in his late 30s to early 40s, with a medium build, short blonde hair, dark sunglasses and a dark-coloured baseball cap with "Bass Pro Shop" written on it.