Police searching for man after brutal assault in Hawkesbury
24-year-old assault and robbery suspect Maxime Seguin of Grenville-Sur-La-Rouge, QC is described as 6'4" and 300-350 lbs. with brown eyes. (Police Handout)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:09PM EST
Hawkesbury OPP are searching for a suspect in a robbery that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The robbery happened at an apartment in Hawkesbury around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11th, police said. Two men broke into an apartment brandishing weapons and demanding money.
They violently assaulted a man while the other people in the apartment were confined to a room. The suspects then fled. The man suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for 24-year-old Maxime Seguin of Grenville-Sur-La-Rouge, QC. He is described as 6-foot-4 and 300-350 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket with light colored stripes.
The other suspect was later arrested in Quebec.
Seguin is considered armed and dangerous. Police ask the public not to approach him, but to contact the OPP immediately by calling 9-1-1 or 1-888-310-1122.
