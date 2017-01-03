

CTV Ottawa





Police are searching for the suspect in a Barrhaven home invasion last week.

Police say a man entered a home on Longshire Circle around 1:20 a.m. last Friday brandishing a handgun.

He accosted a woman inside the home and demanded she drive him to the bank and withdraw money.

The woman drove the man to her bank, withdrew cash, and then exited her vehicle on Avonhurst Ave. No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as a white male between 30 and 40 years old, obese, about 5-foot-9 with a deep voice. Police also said the man "reportedly smelled bad and his breathing was laboured."

Police said there were children home at the time of the incident, but weren't alerted to it. The man is believed to have entered through an "insecure entry," police say.