Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery earlier this week.

Just before 11:00 a.m. on June 19, police say a man entered a bank in the 100 block of Main St. and produced a note demanding cash. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as Caucasian man in his 40's, approximately 5'7" tall with a moustache. He was wearing glasses, dark pants and shirt, with a yellow construction helmet and green safety vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the robbery unit of the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext 5116. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers.