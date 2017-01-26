Police operation underway in Aylmer
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:53PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:15PM EST
A police operation is underway in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau.
Tactical officers are on site in the parking lot of a school where a police perimeter has been set up.
The incident began early this afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. on Thomas Street.
Police have set up a command post on Symmes Road.
More to come…
