

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are looking for two men they suspect broke in to more than two dozen vending machines.

Between Feb. 21 and May 22, police say they've received 29 separate reports of break-ins targeting the money in vending machines.

The locations include schools, apartment buildings and recreational buildings. Police didn't specify the total amount of money stolen, but said it is "significant."

Gatineau Police are also involved in the investigation.

Police released new photos of the suspects on Thursday.

One suspect is a middle-aged white man of medium height and build, and the other is a white man in his 20s of medium height and build, according to police.