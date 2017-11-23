

Ottawa Police say a man named “Dwayne” is a person of interest in the August 2013 hit-and-run that claimed the life of 30-year-old Michael Morlang.

Morlang was struck and killed while he was walking along Frank Kenny Road on Aug. 11, 2013 around 5 a.m.

Since then, police have received more than 100 tips but “this has been the one consistent amongst them all and for that reason and the credibility that we feel is behind it we would like to speak to Dwayne,” said Ottawa Police Sgt. Wally McIlquham.

“Is it a baby step? Is it a bigger step? Is it going to lead to finally getting the answers that we deserve? We don’t know,” said Morlang’s mother Kathy.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a burgundy GM Oldsmobile that would have sustained significant damage.

McIlquham said it’s believed “Dwayne” has since left Ottawa and so police are asking for anyone who may know someone with that name, who may have had access to a dark red or burgundy GM vehicle in 2013, and who may have left town to contact them.

In April 2016, police announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible.

“It’s hard just to go through every day,” said Brian Visneskie, Michael’s father.

“There’s that sign on Russell Road that we put up for Michael so I talk to him every day on my way to work and when I pass it coming home I talk to him again. I guess it’s our way of trying to deal with it.”

Kathy Morlang said she hopes this new information will prompt fresh leads.

“Somebody knows something and I do believe it will be solved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS).