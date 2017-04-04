

CTV Ottawa





Police are looking for a potential witness in a fatal collision on Merivale Road last month.

The collision happened March 25 around 2:30 a.m. at Merivale and Raven roads. A 27-year-old man died at the scene, and a 20-year-old man is still recovering in hospital.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark hatchback in the area at the time.

They believe the potential witness was headed southbound on Merivale Road and passed the Honda involved in the collision.