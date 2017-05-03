Police looking for suspect after assault at Bank Street bar
Police are looking for one suspect (man in hoodie) and two persons of interest in relation to an incident on Bank Street last month.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:17PM EDT
Police are looking for one suspect and two persons of interest after a woman was seriously assaulted in a bar on Bank Street last month.
The woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries when a man assaulted her at a bar in the 1500 block of Bank Street, near Heron Road, according to police.
The suspect is described as a white man, between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-7 with a thin build and short brown hair.
A woman and a man were also seen with the suspect; police are looking to identify them as well.