Police are looking for one suspect and two persons of interest after a woman was seriously assaulted in a bar on Bank Street last month.

The woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries when a man assaulted her at a bar in the 1500 block of Bank Street, near Heron Road, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-7 with a thin build and short brown hair.

A woman and a man were also seen with the suspect; police are looking to identify them as well.