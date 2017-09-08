

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have named a second suspect who is wanted in connection with a shooting investigation on Woodroffe Avenue and Navaho Drive.

Police were called to that area at around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, August 26. Police determined gunfire had been exchanged in the area.

A 25-year-old man later turned up in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police have already announced they are looking for 25-year-old Joseph Madore in connection with this case.

Now, Ottawa Police say they’re also looking for 27-year-old Abraham Bihi.

Bihi is facing the following charges:

Discharge firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person

Use / handle / store firearm, etc. carelessly

Point a firearm

Possess a weapon, etc / dangerous to public peace

Possess a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

Possess a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm, etc.

Possess a loaded regulated firearm

Possess a firearm, etc. while prohibited

Police say Bihi is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are also looking for a vehicle: a grey 2009 Acura TL, Ontario license plate CBYE 918.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.