Police looking for missing 14-year-old Abbie Dormer
Police are looking for missing 14-year-old girl Abbie Dormer, last seen on Lacroix Avenue in Orleans.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 1:06PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 31, 2017 1:20PM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police say Abigail (Abbie) Dormer was last seen on Aug. 26 on Lacroix Avenue in Orleans. Her family is worried for her safety.
Dormer is described as 5-foot-3, 220 pounds with black hair.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.