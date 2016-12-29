

Ottawa Police are on the lookout for a man in relation to three serious assault investigations.

Last Friday, Dec. 23, police say a a man in his late 20s was assaulted near Brittany Drive and Kristin Way. The injuries were caused by a blunt object and the man was hospitalized.

The next day, a woman in her late 20s was assaulted in the 200 block of Desrosiers Street in Vanier and needed treatment in hospital.

Police are searching for Mathew Land, 33, in relation to the assaults.

He was already wanted in relation to another assault investigation on Desrosiers Street from Dec. 21. That investigation caused a three-hour shutdown of part of Vanier, but no arrest was made.

Police said Land is considered armed and dangerous and are warning the public not to approach him, but instead to call 911.