Police looking for man accused of breaking into west-end high schools
Police suspect this man broke into two west-end high schools in March.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 12:52PM EDT
Police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into west-end high schools last month.
Police say on March 24, the man forced open a door at Woodroffe High School and made off with small change from a vending machine.
Two days later, police say the man broke into Bell High School overnight and broke into another vending machine, taking candy and change.
Later that same night, the man broke into the superdome at Ben Franklin Park on Knoxdale Road, but left empty-handed, according to police.
The suspect is a white man of medium height and build.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Break & Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2635.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Clarke MacArthur returning to Senators lineup
- Suspects sought in daytime break-and-enter on Trillium Avenue
- Police looking for man accused of breaking into west-end high schools
- Police looking for witness in Merivale Road fatal collision
- Devontay Hackett sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 12 years