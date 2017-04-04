

CTV Ottawa





Police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into west-end high schools last month.

Police say on March 24, the man forced open a door at Woodroffe High School and made off with small change from a vending machine.

Two days later, police say the man broke into Bell High School overnight and broke into another vending machine, taking candy and change.

Later that same night, the man broke into the superdome at Ben Franklin Park on Knoxdale Road, but left empty-handed, according to police.

The suspect is a white man of medium height and build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Break & Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2635.