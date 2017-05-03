Police looking for 44-year-old missing man
Police are searching for Richard Deschamplain, 44, who went missing on Wednesday.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:03PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:04PM EDT
Police are looking for a man who went missing in the city's south end on Wednesday.
Richard Deschamplain, 44, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the South Keys area, according to police. He's described as a 5-foot-9 white male with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He is probably wearing a baseball cap and may be driving a red, four-door 2007 Toyota Camry with Ontario plates 346 NZS.
Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to call them.