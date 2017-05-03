

CTV Ottawa





Police are looking for a man who went missing in the city's south end on Wednesday.

Richard Deschamplain, 44, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the South Keys area, according to police. He's described as a 5-foot-9 white male with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He is probably wearing a baseball cap and may be driving a red, four-door 2007 Toyota Camry with Ontario plates 346 NZS.

Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to call them.