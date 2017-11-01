

More child porn charges for an Ottawa man.

In July, 49-year-old Beau Breakey was charged with two counts of possession and four counts of making child porn available, after police searched a west-end home.

Ottawa Police said Wednesday, after doing a full search of digital devices found in the home, they've added more charges.

They include: Possession of Written child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to someone under 18, luring someone under the age of 16, invitation to sexual touching, and two more counts of making child porn available.