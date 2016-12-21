Police issue warrant for suspect in aggravated assault
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 5:59PM EST
Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after an aggravated assault and stand-off in Vanier.
Officer say they were called to the 200 block of Desrosiers yesterday.
The tactical team and negociators were called to a home where someone appeared to be barricaded inside.
Two people had been injured and were transported to hospital. No arrests had been made.
Police are now looking for 34-year-old Mathew Land, wanted on multiple assault charges.
Land is described as aboriginal 6' tall, 205 pounds with short dark hair.
He's considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if spotted.
