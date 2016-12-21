Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after an aggravated assault and stand-off in Vanier.

Officer say they were called to the 200 block of Desrosiers yesterday.

The tactical team and negociators were called to a home where someone appeared to be barricaded inside.

Two people had been injured and were transported to hospital. No arrests had been made.

Police are now looking for 34-year-old Mathew Land, wanted on multiple assault charges.

Land is described as aboriginal 6' tall, 205 pounds with short dark hair.