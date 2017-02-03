

CTV Ottawa





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old man in relation to Thursday's stabbing death of Brian Boucher in the city's east end.

Ottawa Police have charged Awale Hussein with second-degree murder in the homicide, the city's first of 2017.

Hussein is believed to be in the Ottawa area; police say he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Boucher, 24, died in hospital, hours after he was stabbed at a house party on Joseph Cyr Street in the city's east end early Thursday morning.