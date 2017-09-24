

CTV Ottawa





A police investigation brought O-Train service to a halt Sunday.

O-Train service was suspended for hours on Sunday after a body was discovered on the tracks near Bayview Station.

@ottawapolice investigating an incident near Somerset/Breezehill.Somerset eastbound currently closed between Breezehill & Preston. — OPS Duty Inspector (@DutyInspector) September 24, 2017

The eastbound lanes of Somerset Street West were closed between Breezehill and Preston for hours as part of a police investigation. Caution tape also closed off part of the multi-use pathway near the Somerset Street pedestrian bridge.

Police did not release details about what happened but did say the incident was deemed to be "not suspicious."