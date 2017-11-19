

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police are investigating two separate shootings.

Police were first called to the 1400 block of Heatherington Road just after 10:30 Saturday night. One man was found with a single gunshot wound. He was treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspects have been taken into custody. The Guns and Gangs unit have taken over the investigation.

Police also responded to shots being fired in the 1500 block of Triole Street around 1:17 early Sunday morning. No suspects have been found in this case. The investigation is also ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.