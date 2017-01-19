Police investigating stabbing at Pinecrest bus station
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 8:11AM EST
Two men are in hospital after they were stabbed at the Pinecrest Transit Station.
Ottawa Police say it happened around 8:45 p.m.on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Police say neither victim is co-operating with investigators.
No arrests have been made.
Police say the station was closed for a time while officers investigated but has since re-opened.
