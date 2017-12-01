Police investigating sex assault near east end construction site
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 2:50PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 2:52PM EST
Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an sex assault in the east end.
Police say a 20-year-old man approached a 16-year-old girl near a construction site at Tenth Line Road and Sweetvalley Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The two engaged in brief conversation before police say the man pulled her into the construction site and assaulted her.
The man is described as white with curly dark hair and a beard, medium height and English-speaking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.