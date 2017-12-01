

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an sex assault in the east end.

Police say a 20-year-old man approached a 16-year-old girl near a construction site at Tenth Line Road and Sweetvalley Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two engaged in brief conversation before police say the man pulled her into the construction site and assaulted her.

The man is described as white with curly dark hair and a beard, medium height and English-speaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.