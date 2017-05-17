Police investigating homicide on MacLaren Street
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 2:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6:43PM EDT
Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in Centretown on Monday as a homicide.
Ottawa Police said they responded to calls just before 11 p.m. Monday night and found a man on the ground who appeared to have fallen from a high-rise building on MacLaren near Bank Street.
The man, 19-year-old Ahmad Afrah, died at the scene.
Police said Wednesday the Major Crime Unit investigating the incident as a homicide.