Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in Centretown on Monday as a homicide.

Ottawa Police said they responded to calls just before 11 p.m. Monday night and found a man on the ground who appeared to have fallen from a high-rise building on MacLaren near Bank Street.

The man, 19-year-old Ahmad Afrah, died at the scene.

Police said Wednesday the Major Crime Unit investigating the incident as a homicide.