Police investigating home takeover in Chinatown
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 4:54PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 3, 2017 5:06PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a home takeover in Chinatown Saturday night.
Police say a resident called 911 to report the suspects were in their apartment at Somerset and Booth Streets dealing drugs.
When officers arrived, police say the suspects fled. No arrests were made but a gun was recovered. No one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.