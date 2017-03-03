

CTV Ottawa





Police say one person is dead after a single vehicle collision west of Ottawa late last night.

Ottawa Police say the collision happened on Panmure Road just before 10:30 Thursday evening.

Road closures are in effect- reduced only on Panmure Road west of Upper Dwyer Hill Road to Concession Road 12 South.

No other details are available at this time.

Investigators remain on scene.

More to come.