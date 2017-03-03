Police investigating fatal single-vehicle collision west of Ottawa
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 6:42AM EST
Police say one person is dead after a single vehicle collision west of Ottawa late last night.
Ottawa Police say the collision happened on Panmure Road just before 10:30 Thursday evening.
Road closures are in effect- reduced only on Panmure Road west of Upper Dwyer Hill Road to Concession Road 12 South.
No other details are available at this time.
Investigators remain on scene.
More to come.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Former financial advisor sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing millions
- Ontario hydro bill reductions to ultimately cost ratepayers more
- OCDSB votes to close six west end elementary schools
- A Gatineau woman has died after a head-on crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.
- CTV Exclusive: Sources say firefighters without Naloxone on scene of fatal overdose before paramedics