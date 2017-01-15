Police investigating altercation between cyclist and driver
A video of a heated altercation between a cyclist and driver in Centretown is getting a lot of attention.
The video was sent to 580 CFRA on Sunday morning, but the confrontation apparently happened at Bronson and Slater on January 11. It shows an argument of some sort and the cyclist trying to block the path of a silver car. The driver appears to get frustrated and continues to move forward, pushing the cyclist back. It’s not clear what happened leading up to the video being taken.
Ottawa Police are now investigating the incident. They’re asking any witnesses to come forward.
More to come.
WATCH: Apparent standoff between cyclist and driver in downtown Ottawa. Thanks to the listener who sent this in. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/2dgwNRgkYf— Kristy Cameron (@CFRAKristy) January 15, 2017
