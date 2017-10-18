

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating after a series of bus shelters were destroyed in the south end.

Shattered glass littered OC Transpo bus stops on Lorry Greenberg Drive this morning. Police say at least six shelters in total were vandalized.

Crews were called to clean up the stations while commuters stood a safe distance away.

Commuters also say bus shelters on nearby Blohm and Cahill were smashed as well.