Ottawa Police say they are investigating after reports up to 20 bus shelters were vandalized this week.

Cumberland Ward Councillor Stephen Blais says approximately 7 bus shelters on Charlemagne blvd in Orléans were hit by vandals, as well as several others in the surrounding area and on Jeanne D'Arc.

"I saw one on Thursday and the seating that was beside the bus stop was up-ended, we have reports that the glass pane of some of our shelters were destroyed and some graffiti," he said.

Blais says the damage appears to have happened in a cluster, but says there are reports other shelters in the downtown area were also hit.

"Clearly there is a very big cluster in Orléans and then there were 20 in total across the east-end of the city," he said.

Blais says crews have been working throughout the week to repair the damage.

"Vandalism happens from time-to-time whether it is at bus stops or in the neighbourhood," he says. " If people have the information on this particular cluster, of things that happened this week we would love to know about it so we can pass it on to the authorities."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.