The results of the Ottawa Police week-long school zone blitz are in, and they're not pretty.

Police say their traffic officers handed out more than 500 provincial offences notices during the Mar. 20-24 enforcement campaign.

Officers were looking for violators who were speeding in school zones, failing to yield to pedestrians at school crossings, and failing to obey crossing guards and bus signs.

One of the worst offenders was caught going 70 km/h over the speed limit in a school zone on Walkley Road.