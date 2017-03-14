Police find 10 kg of cocaine in man's car
Police arrested a man in Centretown after finding a large quantity of cocaine in his vehicle.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 4:25PM EDT
A 60-year-old Ottawa man is facing drug charges after police found more than $1-million worth of cocaine in his vehicle in Centretown.
Ottawa Police arrested the man just after 8 p.m. Monday near Kent and Somerset streets.
Police say they had seen the man "engaged in a suspected drug transaction."
Police found 10 kilograms of cocaine in the man's vehicle.
Michael Clermont is facing drug trafficking and possession charges. He remains in custody.