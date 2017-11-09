

Ottawa Police say a suicidal person was saved earlier this week, thanks to a police officer and his service dog.

On Wednesday, cops were called to help a woman in distress who was threatening to harm herself.

After police were unable to find the woman, a K9 officer was dispatched to the scene.

The officer's dog followed the woman's scent to some nearby bushes, where she discovered injured and rushed to hospital.

Police say this is the second incident this year.

In July, the K9 unit saved a man who tried to take his own life in a wooded area.