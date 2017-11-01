

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police forces across the National Capital Region are keeping an eye out for drivers and cyclists who run stop signs and red lights this month.

Failing to stop is the focus of November’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP.

Officers from the Ottawa Police, Gatineau Police, RCMP, OPP, and Military Police will be taking part.

Ottawa Police Sgt. Mark Gatien says red light and stop sign running are some of the most common charges they deal with.

“We have hundreds of red light camera charges laid per year,” he says. “That tells us that there are lots of people who are risking their lives and other people’s lives by running red lights.”

According to an Ottawa Police press release, failing to stop at either a red light or stop sign resulted in 7013 collisions, 10 deaths, and 2291 injuries between 2011 and 2015.

“The reason that we are so strong on the red lights is that if you t-bone somebody, somebody is going to get hurt bad,” Gatien says. “If you happen to pile on the brakes and get hit from behind, chances are you’re not going to get hurt, or it’s going to be minor.”

When it comes to stop signs, one of the things Gatien says police will be watching for is the rolling stop.

“Even though it looks like it’s clear, you still have to come to a complete stop,” Gatien says. “We’re not going to accept the ‘I almost stopped’ excuse, and the courts won’t accept that either.”

Failing to stop at a red light will get you 3 demerit points and a fine of $325. Failing to stop at a stop sign is a $110 fine and 3 demerit points.