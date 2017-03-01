Police confirm meth lab was in operation in Lowertown apartment
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 12:13PM EST
Ottawa Police confirm a meth lab was in operation in a Lowertown apartment building.
40-year-old Laurence Wheatcroft is facing multiple charges and is in police custody.
Police stumbled on the suspected lab Sunday night when they were in the building for another call.
There they smelled a strong chemical odour and a HAZMAT crew was dispatched to the Clarence Street building.
