

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged two suspects in connection with a Chinatown stabbing that took place last Friday.

Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed Friday, January 6th around 10:30 p.m. in the Rochester and Spruce area.

Keiran McBean, 27, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and accessory after the fact.

Jodie Duchene, 21, is facing accessory after the fact charges as well.

Officers continue to search for 19-year-old Keluntung (Kel) Samura. He is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.