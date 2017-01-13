Police charge two people in Chinatown stabbing, search for third suspect
19-year-old Keluntung (Kel) Samura is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. (Ottawa Police Handout)
Ottawa Police have charged two suspects in connection with a Chinatown stabbing that took place last Friday.
Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed Friday, January 6th around 10:30 p.m. in the Rochester and Spruce area.
Keiran McBean, 27, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and accessory after the fact.
Jodie Duchene, 21, is facing accessory after the fact charges as well.
Officers continue to search for 19-year-old Keluntung (Kel) Samura. He is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.
