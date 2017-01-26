Police charge teen in bow-and-arrow standoff
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 1:48PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 1:52PM EST
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a standoff with police in which he was allegedly carrying a bow and arrow and a hatchet.
The boy was seen on video carrying the bow and arrow, as well as a hatchet, walking near Mary Honeywell Elementary School school in Barrhaven around 4 p.m.
Most students had already gone home for the day but the school was still placed in lockdown for those who remained for after-school activities.
Video also showed him pointing the bow and arrow at a police cruiser a few metres away. He was arrested without incident and there were no injuries.
The boy is charged with two counts of possessing a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of assault with a weapon.
Police are still looking for information from witnesses.
