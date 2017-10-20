

A teen is now facing weapons charges after a gun was discovered outside a high school on Thursday.

Glebe Collegiate was placed in lockdown after a gun was spotted on campus.

Ottawa Police officers along with the K9 unit were called in to investigate.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and as the search continued, a handgun was found.

There were no injuries reported.

The teen has been charged with carelessly handling a firearm, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon with a licence and having a loaded gun.

He made his first court appearance on Friday.