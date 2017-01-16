

Ontario Provincial Police





Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit assisted by the Technological Crime Unit and Leeds County OPP Detachment have arrested and charged a Seeley’s Bay man following a child pornography investigation.

On January 12, 2017, investigators arrested Peter Mark Pettem, age 52 years, of Seeley’s Bay Ontario is charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing on January 19, 2017, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville.

The investigation is continuing.