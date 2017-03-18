Police cancel amber alert for missing 8-year-old boy
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 11:25AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 18, 2017 11:57AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have cancelled an amber alert for an 8-year-old boy last seen in Embrun, ON.
Police issued the alert at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 18th, 2017. It was cancelled less than one hour later at 11:50 a.m after the child was found safe.
