Beachgoers were told to temporarily vacate Westboro beach Sunday afternoon as part of a police investigation.

Witnesses say police stormed the area around 2 o'clock Sunday. They say about a dozen officers with both the RCMP and Ottawa Police were seen in the area, many with their guns out.

Ottawa Police say a tip from a witness led to the arrest of two men. Police say more details are coming, but that the incident was "firearms related."

The names of the two men arrested have not been released.

The beach re-opened before 3 p.m. Sunday.

