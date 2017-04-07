

CTV Ottawa





Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a pair of south-end robberies.

Police say a man was robbed around 2 a.m. Thursday morning while walking on Heron Road near the Bronson Avenue overpass. He was approached by two men armed with batons that had blue lights on them. They demanded his wallet and phone; no one was injured.

About an hour later, just after 3 a.m., two people outside a pizza restaurant on Bridle Path were accosted by three people whose faces were covered. A scuffle broke out, and police say one victim was kicked in the head and tasered.

The men fled, but two of the three suspects were arrested nearby.

Connor Leask, 18, is facing 10 charges including three counts of robbery and assault with a weapon. A 17-year-old is also facing 10 charges.

A third suspect remains at large.

Police say there may have been other robberies that haven't yet been reported.