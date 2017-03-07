Police allege man who robbed Kingston, Ont., restaurant came back a day later
Kingston Police Station (CTV Ottawa)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 2:28PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- A Kingston, Ont., man is in custody after police say he returned to a restaurant he'd allegedly robbed a day earlier.
Kingston police say the 28-year-old first visited the restaurant early Monday.
They allege he tried to take a donation bin off the counter, then went into the bathroom and pulled a garbage can off the wall and took two rolls of toilet paper.
Just over 24 hours later, police say the man returned to the same establishment and was recognized by staff.
They say officers were called and that during a search, the man was allegedly found to be carrying a stolen debit card.
The man faces charges of theft, mischief and possession of stolen property, and will have a bail hearing on Wednesday.
