

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City's planning committee has approved a request by the Salvation Army to rezone a section of Montreal Road to allow for a shelter project.

The proposal passed by a vote of six to three. Councillors Stephen Blais, Jean Cloutier, Jan Harder, Alan Hubley, Shad Qadri, and Tim Tierney voted in favour. Councillors Riley Brockington, Jeff Leiper, and Tobi Nussbaum voted against it.

This comes at the end of three days of lengthy planning committee meetings, which heard from over 150 public delegations, some arguing for the shelter, many others against it.

The $50 million project would be a multi-use facility with 140 emergency shelter beds, addiction services and more, to be built on the land at 333 Montreal Road.

The application must still go before full City Council, which it will do this coming Wednesday, November 22.

A motion to defer the file to the December 13 council meeting was voted down.