Petawawa based soldier facing sexual assault charge
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 3:46PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 3:47PM EDT
A soldier based out of Petawawa is facing a sexual assault charge.
According to the National Defence, the incident happened in May 2017 during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright, AB.
Bombardier Mathieu Poirier of 2 Royal Canadian Horse Artillery is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of drunkeness under the National Defence Act.