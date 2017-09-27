

CTV Ottawa





There is a battle brewing in the town of Perth over the colour purple. Shadowfax is a stationery and gift shop located on Foster Street in the town’s historic district.

It recently painted its front façade the colour purple. There are also orange and green highlights.

But local officials say the store has to repaint it because the colours do not conform to the town’s heritage plan.

Officials say businesses in the town’s historical district must conform to a specific palette - including greys and beiges.

The painting cost owner Angie Glichrist $2,500.

She says she doesn’t want to repaint the store and wants an exception made to her store. She says she should be allowed 30 days for the colour to dull.

More to come...