Well-known Pembroke dentist Christy Natsis will be back in court later this month.

Natsis was found guilty of driving drunk and killing Ottawa man Bryan Casey in a head-on crash in March 2011.

She was released from jail two-weeks after her 2015 conviction, pending an appeal.

The Ontario Court of Appeal in Toronto is scheduled to hear her case November 14th and 15th.