Pembroke dentist heading back to court
Christy Natsis spoke in court for the first time at her sentencing hearing in Pembroke on Oct. 14, 2015.
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 5:54PM EDT
Well-known Pembroke dentist Christy Natsis will be back in court later this month.
Natsis was found guilty of driving drunk and killing Ottawa man Bryan Casey in a head-on crash in March 2011.
She was released from jail two-weeks after her 2015 conviction, pending an appeal.
The Ontario Court of Appeal in Toronto is scheduled to hear her case November 14th and 15th.