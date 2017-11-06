

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin has been elected to a second term as mayor of Gatineau.

Pedneaud-Jobin received 45 per cent of the vote to defeat candidates Clement Belanger, Remi Bergeron, Sylvie Goneau and Denis Tasse. Tasse had left his seat on council to challenge for the mayor position.

Pedneaud-Jobin was first elected mayor in 2013. He runs under a slate of candidates called Action Gatineau. Six candidates running under the Action Gatineau banner were elected in Sunday’s municipal election.

The City of Gatineau says voter turnout was 38.5 per cent.