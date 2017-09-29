A pedestrian was struck and killed by a transport truck this morning in the village of Casselman, Ont.

OPP say the incident happened at the intersection of Lafleche Boulevard and Principal Street just after 10.30 am

There's no information yet released by police or paramedics on the identity of the victim.

Police have set up detours as Principal Street is closed from Highway 417 westbound exit to St, Isidore Road.

Roads in the area are closed as access to the village is blocked off.

More to come…