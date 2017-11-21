Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Ottawa's east end
Police investigate the scene of a collision at St. Laurent Blvd. and Belfast Rd. in Ottawa where a woman in her 50s was struck and sent to hospital in critical condition on Nov. 21, 2017. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 7:28AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 11:23AM EST
A woman in her 50s has been struck and sent to hospital in critical condition this morning.
Ottawa Police say she was hit by a pick-up truck and sustained injuries to her head, chest and suffered a broken leg.
Emergency crews were called to St. Laurent Boulevard and Belfast Road for two separate collisions just after 7 a.m.
The woman was hit in the first crash at 7:04 and the other crash happened minutes later, likely due to the first collision.
Ottawa Police continue to investigate.
Commuters are asked to avoid the area.
More to come...