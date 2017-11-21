

CTV Ottawa





A woman in her 50s has been struck and sent to hospital in critical condition this morning.

Ottawa Police say she was hit by a pick-up truck and sustained injuries to her head, chest and suffered a broken leg.

Emergency crews were called to St. Laurent Boulevard and Belfast Road for two separate collisions just after 7 a.m.

The woman was hit in the first crash at 7:04 and the other crash happened minutes later, likely due to the first collision.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

More to come...