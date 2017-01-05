Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car
A pedestrian was struck on McArthur Avenue Thursday.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 1:38PM EST
A man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car in Vanier early Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics said the man was struck near the intersection of MacArthur Avenue and Irwin Miller Street just after noon.
The man suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
McArthur was closed both ways at Brant Street for the police investigation.