

CTV Ottawa





A pedestrian was killed when he was caught between two vehicles in Orleans Wednesday morning.

Paramedics said the elderly man suffered "catastrophic" leg injuries when he was caught between two vehicles at Prestone Drive just north of Amiens Street.

The man was partially trapped under one of the vehicles and extricated by firefighters as paramedics tried to resuscitate him.

Paramedics said "despite aggressive resuscitation," the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.